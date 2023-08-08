Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop to open at Bayshore

GLENDALE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop will have a new location this month, at Glendale's Bayshore Mall.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the new pro shop is expected to open this month at 5727 N. Centerpark Way, adjacent to the Apple store. It's the same location that the Bucks used for a pop-up pro shop back in 2019.

The BizJournal said the space has new renovations, and will house Bucks merchandise including apparel and collectibles that highlight the Bucks 2021 NBA Championship. Items include shirts and sweatshirts, hats, and even jerseys.

“We’re proud to provide a new location for Bucks fans in the North Shore and greater Milwaukee area to get their favorite gear, including our special jersey collections and popular private collection Bucks in Six brand,” Belot said.

