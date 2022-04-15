Milwaukee Bucks playoff watch parties return to Deer District this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks playoff watch parties will return to the plaza in Deer District outside Fiserev Forum this weekend.

The Bucks Playoff Watch Parties will be held during every Bucks playoff game this year - home and road. The first one is scheduled for Game 1 against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Infrastructure for Deer District watch parties during the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff run are going up.

Officials say the stage and outdoor screen will be set up on the south side of the plaza with a capacity limit of 11,000. This year, fans entering with tickets to the game will enter on the north end. Those coming for the watch party will come in at the south end.

The stage is being set, signs and fencing are up, and the Bucks are looking to go back-to-back. Some fans are getting an early look at the calm before the storm.

“I wanted to feel the vibe,” said Bucks fan Kenneth Oden.

Gates will open two hours prior to tipoff and tickets are not required to attend.

“It’s going to be great. I think the more fans that get down here, the better.” said Bucks fan David Maloney.

All fans will go through a magnetometer before entering the watch parties. No bags are permitted, only wallets smaller than 4"x6"x1" are allowed.

A few more #Bucks photos. A new VIP section is coming, too. pic.twitter.com/B0bNXTRv8U — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) April 15, 2022

“Last year, as we went through that experience and run, we tested and changed a lot of things. So, we are putting all that learning into this year and changing the logistics and flow for a better fan experience,” said Dustin Godsey, Milwaukee Bucks, Chief Marketing Officer.

Also making a return this year, Punch Bowl Social, which looks forward to hosting fans again.

“With about 25,000 square feet, you could find a size for any type of group,” said Travis Gunn, Punch Bowl Social general manager.

While the Deer District looks a little more different, Bucks leadership says it looks forward to allowing thousands in to cheer on the team.

“For the most part, we’ll have 11,000 people out here, no ticket required no entry fee to get in, celebrating the beginning of this Bucks playoff run,” Godsey said.

Juneau Avenue will be closed for traffic between Fifth and Vel R. Phillips.

Surprise guests are scheduled to make appearances throughout the playoffs, the Bucks said in a statement Friday.

New this year is the Deer District All-Access VIP area. Fans can join the waitlist by clicking HERE. According to a news release, members will receive an NFT membership card, access to the VIP area close to the stage, special offers for select Deer District establishments and giveaways throughout the watch parties.

"I’d consider something like that. It could be a lot of fun,” Maloney said.

The Bucks said if the team competes into the later rounds of the playoffs, you can expect to see a watch party expansion to help bring in more people.

