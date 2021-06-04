Milwaukee Bucks playoff watch parties return to Deer District Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Bucks fans reunite! Deer District will be the place to be Saturday as the Milwaukee Bucks watch parties return for the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Bucks will face-off with the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The outdoor watch party, located on the plaza at Fiserv Forum, will begin an hour before tipoff and includes live entertainment and a large screen on the north end of the plaza to watch Game 1. All future watch parties will take place at the same location.

Fans can also watch the playoff games in The Beer Garden, The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill, Good City Brewing, and Drink Wisoncsinbly.

Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Both games will be aired on TNT and can be heard on the BMO Bucks Radio Network.

Dates and times for Games 3 and 4 are to be determined.

