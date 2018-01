MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is scheduled to log about 15 minutes in his season debut on Friday's home game against the New York Knicks.

Parker has been practicing with Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, since December, and it was announced would officially return to in-game action this week after he suffered a torn ACL nearly a year ago on Feb. 8, 2017 in a game against the Miami Heat.

Parker was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft, and has been plagued with injuries throughout his career.



During his rookie season, he tore the same ACL just 25 games in, and has only suited up for one full season, 2015-2016, where he played 76 games and averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Before tearing his ACL last year, he was averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 34 minutes over 51 games.

The 27-22, sixth place Bucks are hoping Parker's presence can bolster their lineup and help them to climb into the upper echelon on the Eastern Conference.