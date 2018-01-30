Milwaukee Bucks: Jabari Parker cleared to play Friday

Marty Hobe
7:58 PM, Jan 29, 2018
AUBURN HILLS, MI - DECEMBER 28: Jabari Parker #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives around Jon Leuer #30 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on December 28, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jabari Parker is clear to play Friday after tearing his ACL almost a year ago, the Milwaukee Bucks said in a news release. 

“Jabari has worked extremely hard with our medical, performance and coaching staffs to get to this point,” said General Manager Jon Horst in a news release. “He’s passed all the tests and been cleared to return by our team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. Just as important, Jabari feels ready to play and we’re excited for his return to game action on Friday.”

The Bucks Play the Knicks Friday. 

Parker tore his ACL on Feb. 8 last year and underwent surgery later that month. 

While he was healthy last season, Parker averaged 20.1 points (second on the team), 6.2 rebounds (third on the team), 2.8 assists (fourth on the team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (second on the team) per game. He scored in double figures 47 times, including 20-plus points in 28 games.

