Milwaukee Bucks hope to 'increase the footprint' for fans during game-day watch parties

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Bucks spokesperson said the team hopes to "increase the footprint" for fans during game-day watch parties in the Deer District - but did not release any details for that plan Tuesday.

The expansion would come as the Bucks advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, and are set to face off against the Atlanta Hawks this Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Games 2, 5 and 7, if needed, are also scheduled to be home games, with the remainder scheduled in Atlanta.

TMJ4

According to Bucks spokesperson Barry Baum on Tuesday:

"We are hoping to increase the footprint for our plaza watch parties to allow for additional fans to safely be a part of the incredible atmosphere in Deer District on game nights."

Capacity in Fiserv Forum is currently capped at 16,500 fans for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and locations within Deer District were already removed for the remainder of the postseason.

