Milwaukee Bucks hire Dave Koehn as new radio play-by-play announcer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have chosen Dave Koehn as the team's new radio play-by-play announcer, after former announcer Ted Davis decided to retire back in August.

Koehn, pronounced as "Kane," will announce games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network.

Previously, Koehn worked as the play-by-play radio announcer for the University of Virginia men’s basketball and football teams since 2008.

In 2019 he broadcasted Virginia’s NCAA men’s basketball championship, and in 2020 was named the Virginia Broadcaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Before working in Virginia, Koehn worked as the the radio play-by-play announcer for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team and for the Vermont Lake Monsters minor league baseball team.

“Dave brings a wealth of high-level radio play-by-play experience to the Bucks and we are thrilled to welcome him to Milwaukee,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a statement. “His knowledge of basketball and tremendous ability to describe the action with enthusiasm makes him a perfect choice for this position.”

Former Bucks play-by-play announcer Ted Davis decided to retire from the position in August after 24 years announcing games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide Bucks Radio Network.

