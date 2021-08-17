Watch
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton to speak at UW-Madison grad celebration

David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 109-95. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 16:53:15-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will deliver the keynote address at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's celebration for 2020 graduates next month.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to cancel its spring, summer and winter graduation ceremonies last year. The school has invited 2020 graduates back to Madison to celebrate during the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

The university announced Tuesday that Connaughton will speak at the celebration at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 18. Connaughton helped the Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in July to capture the team's first NBA championship in 50 years.

