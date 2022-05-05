Watch
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton out at least 2 more games

Posted at 4:36 PM, May 05, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least two more games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Middleton hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ five-game, first-round victory win over the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks and Celtics are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged after practice Thursday that Middleton wouldn’t play either of the next two games, but was upbeat about the three-time All-Star’s long-term prognosis. When he was asked about the possibility that Middleton could play later in the Celtics series, Budenholzer replied, “We’ll see.”

