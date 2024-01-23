Milwaukee Bucks fire Head Coach Adrian Griffin midway through his first season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are firing Head Coach Adrian Griffin midway through his first season, the team confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

"This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.”

Joe Prunty will serve as Milwaukee's Interim Head Coach, the team said, a role he also filled after the Bucks fired Jason Kidd six years ago this month.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on X.

The shocking news comes just 43 games into Griffin's first 82-game season with the Bucks, who are expected to contend for an NBA Championship again this year.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

The Bucks made the announcement about Griffin's hire on June 5, 2023, just 232 days ago. The team held a press conference further discussing his hire on June 6.

Griffin has more than 15 seasons of coaching experience in the NBA, and was the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Wojnarowski reported on X that former NBA Coach Doc Rivers was among a "small pool" of candidates the Bucks will consider to replace Griffin.

The Bucks are planning to quickly pursue a small pool of accomplished and available veteran head coaches -- with Doc Rivers near the top of the list, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1a5y77Dcvd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst will address the media on the firing Wednesday evening.

