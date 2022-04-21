Milwaukee Bucks fall to Chicago Bulls 114-110 in Game 2 of first-round playoff series

MILWAUKEE — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 114-110 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

The series is now tied 1-1. Tip off for Game 2 was delayed until 8:50 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

The Bulls were leading 29-28 at the first quarter.

The #Bucks trail by 14 63-49 at the half, tied for their largest deficit. The #Bulls 8–14 on 3’s and shooting 23-45 from the floor overall — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) April 21, 2022

By halftime, the Bulls continued to lead 63-49. The Bucks still trailed 87-80 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulls began the fourth quarter like they began the game, with a 9-0 run. The Bulls finished the quarter defeating the Bucks 114-110.

During Game 2, Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Bucks' all-time playoff scoring leader.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis left the game after taking a shot to the face from Chicago's Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter. The Bucks announced early in the second half that Portis was out for the rest of the game with a right eye abrasion.

Portis and Thompson were going after a rebound when an elbow from Thompson appeared to hit Portis near his eye. Portis went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter. No foul was called on the play.

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson go after a loose ball during the first half of Game 2 of their an NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb sat courtside at Wednesday's game.

The Bucks defeated the Bulls in Game 1 on Sunday. Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds during that game. During Game 1, Jrue Holiday sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge.

