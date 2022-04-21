Watch
Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb attend Bucks-Bulls game at Fiserv Forum

Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 20, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb sat courtside at the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls playoff game on Wednesday.

The defending NBA champion Bucks are currently taking on the Bulls in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Fiserv Forum.

Tip off for Game 2 was delayed until 8:50 p.m.

The Bulls were leading 29-28 at the first quarter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

