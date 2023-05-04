Milwaukee Bucks dismiss coach Mike Budenholzer after 5 seasons and a Championship win

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, the team confirmed Thursday.

The news comes after the Bucks, the East's top-seed, suffered a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks were the sixth 1-seed in NBA history to lose to an 8-seed, ESPNreports.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a statement Thursday. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

According to ESPN, Budenholzer spent five seasons as Milwaukee's coach and helped the team win a championship in the 2021 NBA Finals. It was the Bucks' first championship in 50 years.



Under Budenholzer, the team won 58 games during the 2022-23 season before losing to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. ESPN reports that in Game 5, Budenholzer decided not to use his final timeouts during game-winning scenarios.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke Budenholzer's dismal on Twitter Thursday.

A letter from Bucks General Manager Jon Horst and Team President Peter Feigin reads:

According to ESPN, the Bucks, Lakers, and Raptors have all parted ways with championship-winning coaches.

