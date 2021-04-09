Milwaukee Bucks could be missing all 5 starter against Hornets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks could be playing without all five of their usual starters Friday as they host the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore left knee that will cause him to miss a third straight game. This will be the sixth game Antetokounmpo has missed in the Bucks’ last 11 contests.

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and reserve forward P.J. Tucker also won't play due to injuries. Friday afternoon's injury report lists Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez as doubtful.

