Milwaukee Bucks busing in 'hundreds' of out-of-state employees for NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — To meet the demands for labor created by the highly attended NBA Finals home games, the Milwaukee Bucks are busing in hundreds of workers from Chicago and are actively recruiting from Minnesota and Iowa.

That's according to Bucks president Peter Feigin during the Milwaukee Business Journal's Flash Forum Tuesday, who said the team is problem-solving both a massive labor shortage and the "largest event in the Midwest for these few days."

The Bucks are busing in "hundreds" of people from the United Center in Chicago to Fiserv in Milwaukee, he said. “We’re really trying things, and the real challenge is a stream of conscious and on the fly. You wish you could plan for this in a big way, but there’s a massive labor shortage and we’re trying to get through this," said Feigin.

Feigin said other Wisconsin sports teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers, are helping the Bucks find the employees necessary to staff Fiserv Forum - which will be packed with 17,000 fans inside, and at least 20,000 fans outside in the plaza.

Optimally, Feigin would like to have several weeks to prepare the new workers.

"We’re in the hospitality business. So you’re really challenged to train at a certain level, to resource them on a certain level. In a perfect world, I want to bring you in and have a couple weeks to train you. I want you to understand our culture. I want you to understand the service levels and the hospitality that we want," said Feigin.

The Bucks face off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 this Wednesday in Milwaukee.

