Milwaukee Bucks assign Mark Sears to G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd

OSHKOSH — The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned guard Mark Sears to the Wisconsin Herd, their NBA G League affiliate team.

A 6'1", 185-pound guard, Sears started the season on a two-way contract with the Bucks and saw action in seven games, averaging 3.1 points in 3.7 minutes per game in his first NBA campaign.

The Alabama product also appeared in 12 games (five starts) with the Wisconsin Herd this season, where he averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.

Sears appeared in 37 games (all starts) last season as a graduate student at Alabama and averaged a team-high 18.6 points (3rd in SEC), 5.1 assists (2nd in SEC) and 2.9 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.

In his fifth NCAA season, he earned 2024-25 Consensus All-America First Team honors, was selected to the 2024-25 All-SEC First Team and was named a finalist for the Wooden Award.

The 23-year-old led Alabama to the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game and earning 2025 NCAA Tournament All-Region honors.

A native of Muscle Shoals, Ala., Sears played three seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2022-25 after playing his first two collegiate seasons at Ohio from 2020-22.

Sears totaled 1,950 points at Alabama, ranking second in school history, and he holds the school record for most points in a single season with 797 points in the 2023-24 campaign.

He earned All-Conference honors in four of his five NCAA seasons, including three First Team nods in 2021-22 (All-MAC), 2023-24 (All-SEC) and 2024-25 (All-SEC).

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error