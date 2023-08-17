Milwaukee Bucks announced 2023-24 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks released their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

The team starts the season with a home game against the 76ers on Oct. 26. The Bucks are also scheduled to play on Christmas Day for the 6th year in a row, with an away game in New York.

The Bucks' regular season ends on April 14, 2024.

According to a news release from the Bucks, their regular season schedule includes games part of the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. That consists of Group Play and Knockout Round games. Milwaukee will tip off Group Play action at home against the New York Knicks on Friday, Nov. 3. The Bucks will also host the Wizards on Friday, Nov. 24 and play away against the Hornets on Friday, Nov. 17 and against the Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to complete their Group Play schedule.

Fans looking to purchase tickets for the 2023-24 season should visit www.bucks.com/tickets [bucks.com] to see the full range of products currently available, including full season memberships, partial plans, group opportunities, or to register for a special presale opportunity for single game tickets, which will go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 25.



Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s 2023-24 regular season schedule include:

The lid lifter of the Bucks’ road portion of the schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Toronto

A season-long six-game homestand from Dec. 11-21

A season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 29-Feb. 6

A New Year’s Day home game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Jan. 1

The lone home game of the season against the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Monday, Feb. 12

Two home games against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Feb. 13

A 12 p.m. matinee rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 17

17 weekend home games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)

14 back-to-backs Schedule breakdown:

Games by month (home/road)

October: 3 (3/0) November: 16 (6/10) December: 13 (7/4) January: 16 (8/8) February: 12 (5/7) March: 14 (6/8) April: 8 (5/3)

Games by day of the week (home/road)

Sunday: 11 (7/4) Monday: 12 (7/5) Tuesday: 9 (5/4) Wednesday: 14 (5/9) Thursday: 12 (6/6) Friday: 11 (5/6) Saturday: 11 (5/6)





