Milwaukee Bucks announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2026-27 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m.

The Bucks’ complete 2026-27 regular season schedule was announced Thursday.

Milwaukee’s schedule features 16 weekend games at Fiserv Forum, beginning with its home opener on Friday, Oct. 23, against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m.

The Bucks will host seven Friday games, four Saturday games and five Sunday games this season.

For the 2026-27 season, the Bucks will return to full-season over-the-air television for the first time in 31 years, with all non-nationally televised games airing on MY24 and statewide affiliates.

Two of Milwaukee’s matchups against the Miami Heat will be nationally televised, with the game at Miami on Nov. 18 airing on ESPN and the contest vs. the Heat on Jan. 28 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans can also listen to all games on the team’s flagship radio station, 620 WTMJ, in addition to statewide Bucks Radio Network affiliates.

Tickets for the Bucks’ regular season and preseason games will go on sale at noon Friday online.

Ten-game partial ticket plans are available now. Fans can choose from four plans designed to fit a variety of interests, schedules and budgets: The All-Star, featuring marquee matchups; The Bonus, featuring can’t-miss matchups plus an additional December game to be announced; The Weekender, featuring games played Thursday through Sunday; and The Steal, featuring value-priced matchups.

The Bucks will compete for the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup in East Group A alongside Brooklyn, Detroit, Orlando and Toronto. Milwaukee’s Group Play action will begin on Nov. 6 against the Raptors at Fiserv Forum and continue at the Magic on Nov. 13. The Bucks will play their final two Group Play games on Nov. 25 vs. the Nets and Nov. 27 at the Pistons. The Quarterfinals and Semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup will take place in home markets from Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 8-9, respectively, with the Championship slated for Friday, Dec. 11, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Overall, Milwaukee will play six games in October, 16 games in November, 13 games in December, 15 games in January, 11 games in February, 15 games in March and six games in April.

Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s 2026-27 regular season schedule include:

A season-long six-game homestand from March 29-April 8

A season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 17-26

14 back-to-backs

Schedule breakdown:

Games by month (home/road)

October: 6 (4/2) November: 16 (8/8) December: 13 (5/8) January: 15 (7/8) February: 11 (4/7) March: 15 (9/6) April: 6 (4/2)

Games by day of the week (home/road)

Sunday: 9 (5/4) Monday: 10 (6/4) Tuesday: 11 (5/6) Wednesday: 15 (7/8) Thursday: 10 (6/4) Friday: 13 (7/6) Saturday: 12 (4/8)



The Bucks’ five-game preseason schedule will tip off on Monday, Oct. 5, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. CT at Fiserv Forum before visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. CT, respectively. Milwaukee will then return home to take on the Bulls on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and conclude its preseason slate at the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

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