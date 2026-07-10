All Bucks games available on over-the-air TV for first time in 31 years

The Milwaukee Bucks will return to full-season over-the-air television for the first time in 31 years, with 2026-27 preseason and regular-season games airing on MY24 and statewide affiliates.

MY24 first served as the over-the-air broadcast home of the Bucks from 1988-94.

Viewers in the Milwaukee area can again watch Bucks games over-the-air on MY24 and on most major cable systems and YouTube TV during the 2026-27 season.

“This season marks an exciting return to our roots as we bring Bucks basketball back to full-season over-the-air television for the first time in more than three decades,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Josh Glessing. “We’re grateful to our partners at Rincon Broadcasting Group for helping us make Bucks games more accessible to our fans throughout Wisconsin.”

The over-the-air broadcasts will tip off on MY24 during Bucks games at the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, beginning on Sunday, July 12, against the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. CT.

The Bucks will then play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, July 13, at 9 p.m. CT and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Bucks will also develop a direct-to-consumer streaming service to further expand access to Bucks games, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip