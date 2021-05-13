Watch
Milwaukee Bucks add guard Elijah Bryant to their roster

Young Kwak/AP
FILE - BYU guard Elijah Bryant (3) drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., in this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, file photo. The Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday, May 13, 2021, that they have signed guard Elijah Bryant, who has spent the last two seasons playing with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 13, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant.

The 6-foot-5 Bryant has spent the last two seasons playing in Israel. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47% for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season. The 26-year-old Bryant was undrafted in 2018 after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his junior season at BYU.

He averaged 14.3 points and 23.3 minutes for a Bucks' summer league team in 2019. Milwaukee’s addition of Bryant comes a day after the Bucks announced they had requested waivers on forward Rodions Kurucs.

