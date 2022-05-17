Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Middleton might have remained out even if Bucks had advanced

Bulls Bucks Basketball
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the first half of Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bulls Bucks Basketball
Posted at 9:26 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 22:26:44-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton might not have been available for the Eastern Conference finals even if the Milwaukee Bucks had made it that far.

The three-time All-Star missed the Bucks’ last 10 games after spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

Middleton sat out Milwaukee’s entire second-round series as the Boston Celtics beat the Bucks in seven games to advance to the conference finals beginning Tuesday in Miami.

Middleton's injury forced the Bucks to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday even more than usual.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com