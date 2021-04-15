Watch
Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

Jim Mone/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left, eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie rushes in during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Middleton led his team's scoring as the Bucks won 130-105. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 20:45:16-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brook Lopez added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jrue Holiday pitched in 15 points and three steals for the Bucks. They built a lead as big as 30 points early in the fourth quarter on the way to their second consecutive blowout.

The Bucks beat Orlando 124-87 on Sunday. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 of their past 15 games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

