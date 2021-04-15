Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brook Lopez added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jrue Holiday pitched in 15 points and three steals for the Bucks. They built a lead as big as 30 points early in the fourth quarter on the way to their second consecutive blowout.

The Bucks beat Orlando 124-87 on Sunday. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 of their past 15 games.

