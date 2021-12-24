Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Khris Middleton, Dorian Finney-Smith
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 13:20:48-05

DALLAS, Texas — Khris Middleton scored 26 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 with the superstar for each team sidelined because of COVID-19.

The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fifth consecutive game because of health and safety protocols.

Luka Doncic sat for the first time for that reason.

The Mavericks had been hopeful their 22-year-old sensation could return against the reigning NBA champions after missing five games with left ankle soreness.

Instead, Doncic is one of seven Dallas players out for COVID-19 reasons.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale