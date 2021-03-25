Menu

Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Middleton, Bucks beat Celtics 121-119 for 8th straight win

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton shoots past Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 23:40:14-04

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics 121-119 for their eighth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee led by as many as 25, but only secured the win when Boston’s Daniel Theis missed a wide-open corner 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

After trailing 90-65 midway through the third quarter, the Celtics cut the margin to two on Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left.

Theis then drew an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Celtics had multiple opportunities to tie the game or go in front the rest of the way.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku