Massive three-story mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo coming to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A massive three-story mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming to downtown Milwaukee!

The mural has been started and is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, depending on the weather.

The 54' by 56' artwork will feature Antetokounmpo on the east facade of the 600 EAST building, located at 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue. It is being painted by nationally known contemporary artist Mauricio Ramirez.

“I’m honored to paint this photorealistic mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wisconsin Avenue, a prime location in downtown Milwaukee,” said Ramirez. “This collaboration is a nod to one of the greatest basketball players in the game and what he has done and continues to do for our city.”

The Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21, and 600 EAST teamed up to conceive the mural.

Antetokounmpo recently became the Bucks all-time leader in scoring. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 14,172 career points.

The 27-year-old was selected by the team with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Now, Antetokounmpo is an NBA Champion, two-time MVP, the reigning Finals MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player award winner and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

In a statement, the Bucks said Antetokounmpo is on track to average more than 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the fourth consecutive season, which would make him the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in four separate seasons.

