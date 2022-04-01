Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time scoring leader

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leader in scoring after Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

Antetokounmpo surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 14,172 career points. He needed 40 points to pass him (14,211) for first place on the franchise's all-time scoring list. The Bucks say he did so with his 3-point make at the 18-second mark of the fourth quarter, giving him 42 points on the night.

The Bucks defeated the Nets 120-119 Thursday night.

"In his ninth season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo is now the franchise’s all-time leader in points, blocks and triple-doubles," the Bucks said in a statement Thursday. "He also entered tonight’s game second in Bucks history in field goals made, second in free throws made, seventh in threes made, second in rebounds, second in assists and fifth in steals."

Giannis is the #Bucks all-time leading scorer on a 3. And they tie and the #Nets and he locks down KD to send it to OT. Incredible career so far and it will go for awhile. pic.twitter.com/3SF5yPTHxn — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) April 1, 2022

The 27-year-old has appeared in 652 games with 587 starts throughout his NBA career with the Bucks after being selected by the team with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Now, Antetokounmpo is an NBA Champion, two-time MVP, the reigning Finals MVP, five-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player award winner and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

In a statement, the Bucks said Antetokounmpo is on track to average more than 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the fourth consecutive season, which would make him the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in four separate seasons.

