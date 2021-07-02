'Make a lot of noise': Fans show up in full force for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis

MILWAUKEE — Fans showed up to the Deer District in full force Thursday, to show their support for both Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Fans everywhere were wearing the number 34 jersey.

Antetokounmpo sat out Game 5 with a knee injury. When it happened, some fans say they nearly lost their minds.

"My jaw dropped," said fan Dana Goodman.

Thursday morning Antetokounmpo tweeted, "This is our house! Be loud tonight."

"That’s what I'm here for, make a lot of noise," said fan Monte Brown.

Thousands of fans turned out to the Deer District Thursday to cheer on the team.

"I just think they need to figure out a way to come in sync with each other more, but once they figure that out, we’re good," Goodman said.

"As long as we give the same energy we’ve been giving, and a little more, probably 10 times more, we got this," said fan Princess Hogans.

Some fans are hoping Antetokounmpo is back on the court for Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.

"I'm a little upset about him not playing tonight, but I'm confident he’s going to make a comeback," said fan Brady Schmidt.

"Unless the doctor's like no, no, no, no," Hogans said. "Because I'm pretty sure he was like, 'No, I'm playing next game, I don't care what you all do, wrap it up twice, three times.'"

