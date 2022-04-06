Watch
Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central

David Banks/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, back, go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 23:45:12-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a rather quiet performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch their fourth straight Central Division championship with a 127-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks haven’t been on a run like this since Don Nelson’s teams won seven consecutive division titles in the 1980s.

They took control early and came away with an easy win even though DeMar DeRozan scored 40 for Chicago. Antetokounmpo, trying to overtake LeBron James and Joel Embiid in a tight race for his first scoring title, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But the two-time MVP started slow and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul. Khris Middleton scored 19.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

