Longtime Bucks fan remembers 1971 championship with her grandchildren

MILWAUKEE — Sunday’s NBA Finals game was a long time coming for one grandmother, who said she had to bring the kids to watch it in person.

Thousands flocked to the Deer District to cheer the Bucks on in a must-win Game 3 against Phoenix.

“This is truly real. We're here,” said Janice Dabney, a longtime Bucks fan."

Dabney said she had to bring her grandchildren down to experience the rare moment.

“It’s been so fantastic. I want to thank God for blessing me to be alive and then blessing me to bring my grandchildren down,” she said.

Janice’s grandchildren said they’re well aware of grandma’s passion for the team.

“She will scream at the top of her lungs like a baby,” said Janice’s granddaughter Jayla.

Janice said she remembers the Bucks’ last championship in 1971, which made her a fan ever since.

After three hard-fought games, Janice said she’s praying for the Bucks, every time they hit the court.

“One for the father. One for the spirit, one of the holy ghost. Yeah, go Bucks!” she yelled.

Fans ARE also praying the bucks can tie this thing up, and bring the Larry O’Brien championship trophy to Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip