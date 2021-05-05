Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Longtime Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke announces retirement

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Bucks television announcer Jim Paschke in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jim Paschke
Posted at 7:05 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 20:05:25-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks television play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke says he will retire at the end of the season.

Paschke announced his decision before the Bucks' Tuesday night game with the Brooklyn Nets.

Paschke has called over 2,000 Bucks games over the last 35 seasons. His overall broadcasting career has lasted 48 years. Paschke also has called games for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, the Milwaukee Brewers and Marquette basketball among other assignments.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m