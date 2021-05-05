Longtime Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke announces retirement

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks television play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke says he will retire at the end of the season.

Paschke announced his decision before the Bucks' Tuesday night game with the Brooklyn Nets.

After 35 years of calling the action on Bucks broadcasts, Jim Paschke will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.@Paschketball explains the decision to @Giannis_An34: pic.twitter.com/BIDZDmOies — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 4, 2021

Paschke has called over 2,000 Bucks games over the last 35 seasons. His overall broadcasting career has lasted 48 years. Paschke also has called games for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, the Milwaukee Brewers and Marquette basketball among other assignments.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip