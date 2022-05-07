Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

MILWAUKEE — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series.
The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much.
They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes.
The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco.
These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.