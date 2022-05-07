Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

Bucks Celtics Basketball
Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots while pressured by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bucks Celtics Basketball
Posted at 7:50 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 08:50:31-04

MILWAUKEE — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series.

The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much.

They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes.

The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco.

These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Top coaching candidates skeptical of Bucks job

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks-Celtics viewing guide, dates/times