Long breaks between games gives playoff teams time to heal

MILWAUKEE — The quirks of scheduling for the NBA playoffs created three-day breaks between games in the Boston-Milwaukee and Memphis-Golden State series.

The teams don’t seem to mind the delays too much.

They’ve used the time off to get healthier and deal with unexpected roster changes.

The Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors series are both tied heading into Game 3s on Saturday at Milwaukee and San Francisco.

These four teams haven’t played since Tuesday. NBA teams rarely get such long layoffs.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip