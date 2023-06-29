Local coach, players react to Bucks hiring first woman as assistant coach

For the first time in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history, a female coach has a spot on the bench. Sidney Dobner has been promoted to assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Dozens of girls were on the court at Mount Mary University this week to show off their skills, where female coaches and young players tell TMJ4 the move to promote Dobner is an inspiration.

“They're inspiring the next generation,” said 10-year-old player, Brielle Pahnke.

Penelope Greenwaldt, another 10-year-old player at Wednesday’s camp, says hearing that news made her excited for her own future.

“I think that female coaching is very inspiring cause that makes me feel like I could coach, too,” said Greenwaldt.

Dobner has been with the Bucks since 2018 and was promoted from her role as head video coordinator. She'll now be the only woman on the coach’s bench.

The camp's co-director, Anja Smith, is familiar with being the only girl on the court.

She says when she was in basketball camps growing up she was used to being the only girl there.

Now, she's coaching full camps for girls with a female coaching staff.

“It’s very exciting and to be a part of that is even more exciting,” said Smith.

Smith says she's passionate about what she does and is looking forward to watching women's sports and women in sports become a larger part of the conversation.

“It’s going in that direction, it's going in that direction. It's really awesome to see and I’m really excited to see the future that I’ll be coaching."

