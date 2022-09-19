Watch Now
Kostas Antetokounmpo signs Chicago Bulls camp deal: Report

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports free agent Kostas will compete for a two-way spot.
Darko Vojinovic/AP
Serbia's Nikola Jokic, right, drives to the basket as Greece's Kostas Antetokounmpo tries to block him during their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European qualifiers match between Serbia and Greece, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Sep 19, 2022
CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Kostas, is reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls for a training camp deal.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports free agent Kostas will compete for a two-way spot.

Kostas spent three seasons with the LA Lakers (during which he won an NBA championship with the team) and the Dallas Mavericks. He also played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer.

The 6"10' power forward played in 22 career NBA games and owns a career average of 1 point and 1 rebound.

His older brother, Giannis, led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship during the 2020-21 season and is a six-time All-Star, two-time most valuable player and NBA Finals MVP.

