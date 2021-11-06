Watch
Knicks erase 21-point deficit, beat Bucks 113-98

Morry Gash/AP
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:46 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 22:46:33-04

MILWAUKEE — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks erased an early 21-point deficit and routed the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98.

Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench and RJ Barrett added 20 as the Knicks stunned the reigning NBA champions on their home court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22.

The Bucks got a boost with the return of Jrue Holiday, who had missed five consecutive games with a sprained left ankle.

Holiday didn’t start but entered the game midway through the first quarter.

