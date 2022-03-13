Watch
Klay Thompson scores season-high 38, Warriors top Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
MILWAUKEE — Klay Thompson scored a season-best 38 points, raising his right arm in triumph to ignite the home crowd and leading the Golden State Warriors past the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, 122-109 on Saturday night.

Thompson had his second 30-point performance since returning Jan. 9 from a two-year absence following knee and Achilles surgeries.

Milwaukee native Jordan Poole returned to Golden State’s starting lineup and scored 30 points with five 3-pointers to go with six rebounds and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and eight rebounds, but the Warriors’ defense held the rest of the Bucks down.

Milwaukee had won six in a row.

