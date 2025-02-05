Khris Middleton's legacy in Milwaukee: A Champion on and off the court

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton spent 12 years with the Milwaukee Bucks, dedicating countless hours to making a difference in the lives of those in the community.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches Thursday at 2 p.m. (CST), Middleton has been traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and rookie AJ Johnson.

Pamela Smith/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

"Khris has been a volunteer ambassador here at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee since 2017. The time he has devoted and the impact he has made are tremendous," said a spokesperson for the organization.

Submitted

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee's mission is to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships that empower and inspire youth. President and CEO Neil Willenson emphasized that Middleton has personally exceeded that mission.

TMJ4 Neil Willenson, President/CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee

"He's rented out Marcus Theatres for movie nights every year, where hundreds of our children and families attend. He has also hosted basketball clinics at Fiserv Forum and the practice facility for the kids," Willenson said.

The three-time All-Star and NBA champion has gone beyond basketball, holding private workshops for fatherhood initiatives through his foundation and leading his annual "12 Days of Khrismas" campaign. Most recently, he participated in one of his 12 acts of service at Hunger Task Force, where he helped sort food for those in need.

Submitted

"I'm not the only one out here doing the work. These guys are probably out here every Sunday. I'm just here once a month, but they deserve the real credit. These are the real heroes," said Middleton.

Employees at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee created a tribute in his honor, expressing gratitude for his commitment. The organization also placed a photo of him on their Wall of Fame.

TMJ4 BBBS employees created a tribute for Middleton's commitment to the youth.

"When Khris was here for a mentor recruitment event, he signed the wall. That signature serves as a permanent reminder that he is a man who will continue to make an impact on our organization for years to come—we hope," a representative said.

TMJ4 A note of appreciation for Khris Middleton.



As Middleton embarks on a new chapter in Washington, his legacy in Milwaukee will remain strong—not only as a champion on the court but also as a true community leader.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error