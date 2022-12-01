Khris Middleton to make season debut this Friday against Lakers: Report

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Khris Middleton is making a comeback! The Bucks forward is expected to make his season debut on Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have his friend and partner back.

Middleton has been recovering since July when he had surgery on his left wrist.

The Bucks have been doing well without Middleton thus far, with a 15-5 start which is second in the East. But with Middleton back, fans can hope for even more success from Milwaukee.

Welcome back, Khris! You have been missed!

