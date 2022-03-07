Khris Middleton scores 44 points, Bucks rally to beat Suns

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points, Jrue Holiday had 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday.

Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 12-1 over the last three minutes to win in the Suns’ first visit since Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a 105-98 Game 6 victory gave the Bucks their first NBA title in 50 years. The NBA-leading Suns were playing without their usual All-Star starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Booker missed his third straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Paul broke his right thumb Feb. 16. Phoenix also was missing Cam Johnson. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 30 points.

