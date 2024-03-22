Jammin' 98.3: Yoga with a goat, 'The Gathering' and more ahead this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!

From doing yoga with a goat to going on a shopping spree, there's tons to do this weekend! Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday:

Goat Yoga at the Company Brewing

Company Brewing, 735 E. Center St.

Tickets are $49 a person for a night of Yoga and beer.

Saturday

'The Gathering' at Potawatomi Casino with Jammin' 98.3

1721 W Canal St, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There will be 60+ vendors from Granville Business. Plus, you will get the chance to meet Junior from the 'Steve Harvey Morning Show!'

You'll also be able to meet Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie and the rest of the Jammin' crew.

Sunday:

Milwaukee Bucks Game at Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

