James Harden upgraded to questionable, 'plans to play' in Game 5 against Bucks: Reports

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has been upgraded from out to questionable and "plans to play" in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday afternoon that Harden's status was now "questionable."

Nets upgraded James Harden to questionable for Game 5 tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2021

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden "plans to play" in Game 5 against the Bucks Tuesday night. Wojnarowski similarly reported Harden was "determined" to play.

Nets‘ James Harden plans to play tonight in Game 5 vs. Milwaukee barring a setback in pregame warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s been upgraded to questionable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2021

Kyrie Irving's status as of now appears to be unchanged - he will be out for Game 5, as the Nets announced Monday.

Nets Head Coach Steve Nash said Monday that Irving had an MRI test for a sprained right ankle and does not have an idea if Irving will be able to return to the series.

Irving was named Rookie of the Year after being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft. He won the NBA championship with the team in 2016. He joined the Nets in 2019.

Harden was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018. He joined the Nets in 2020, with whom he was named to his ninth consecutive All-Star game.

The Bucks and Nets face off for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They are tied in the series.

The betting line in Vegas currently favors the Bucks to win Game 5 by 3 points, per ESPN's latest odds.

