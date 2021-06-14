Coach: Nets' Kyrie Irving, James Harden will miss Game 5 against Bucks

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and James Harden will miss Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to injuries, Nets Head Coach Steve Nash told the media Monday.

That leaves the Nets with just one of their three top players: Kevin Durant.

Nash said Irving had an MRI test for a sprained right ankle and does not have an idea if Irving will be able to return to the series.

Nash also said Harden is out Game 5, who missed Games 2-4 after a Game 1 injury.

Irving was named Rookie of the Year after being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft. He won the NBA championship with the team in 2016. He joined the Nets in 2019.

Harden was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018. He joined the Nets in 2020, with whom he was named to his ninth consecutive All-Star game.

The Bucks and Nets face off for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They are tied in the series.

The betting line in Vegas currently favors the Bucks to win Game 5 by 3.5, per ESPN's latest odds.

