Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Coach: Nets' Kyrie Irving, James Harden will miss Game 5 against Bucks

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving holds his leg after being injured during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nets Bucks Basketball
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:23:52-04

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and James Harden will miss Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to injuries, Nets Head Coach Steve Nash told the media Monday.

That leaves the Nets with just one of their three top players: Kevin Durant.

Nash said Irving had an MRI test for a sprained right ankle and does not have an idea if Irving will be able to return to the series.

Nash also said Harden is out Game 5, who missed Games 2-4 after a Game 1 injury.

Irving was named Rookie of the Year after being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft. He won the NBA championship with the team in 2016. He joined the Nets in 2019.

Harden was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018. He joined the Nets in 2020, with whom he was named to his ninth consecutive All-Star game.

The Bucks and Nets face off for Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They are tied in the series.

The betting line in Vegas currently favors the Bucks to win Game 5 by 3.5, per ESPN's latest odds.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4