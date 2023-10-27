It's Dame time! Fans show excitement at Bucks season opener

MILWAUKEE — While it's arguable any Bucks season opener is exciting, ever since Damian Lillard’s trade was announced, the anticipation to see him and Giannis in action has been electric.

Fans coming from as far and wide as Florida and North Carolina to see the new duo take to the court, the expectations for the pair high for this season.

The Rainey family coming from North Carolina to celebrate an 11th birthday with Giannis and Dame on the court.

“What was your reaction when you opened up those tickets?” TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar asked Aiden Rainey.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh!’” he recalled. ”Then I just went to go hug my mom, it was crazy. I’m very excited because this is my first time in Milwaukee and I’m excited to see them play.”

Even the most loyal of Philadelphia 76ers' fans, like Marcel Reynolds, admits seeing the Greek Freak play in person is exciting.

“Low-key he's one of my favorite players,” said Reynolds. “But I can't be a fan of him because I'm a die-hard Sixers fan.”

Seeing the new dream team aside, tonight's game was a milestone for some lifelong fans like Dawn Johnson and her family who haven't been to a Bucks game in 3 decades and were stepping into the arena for the first time.

“I don’t know what to expect, I'm so nervous!” laughed Johnson. “I couldn't sleep last night, I was so excited.”

The Bucks defeated the 76ers 118-117.



