'It means everything': Fiserv Forum usher brings his A-game to Milwaukee Bucks games

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 17,000 Milwaukee Bucks fans have one goal Wednesday night...watch the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the playoffs.

But there's another fan favorite inside Fiserv Forum that plays a key role whether the team wins or loses.

His name tag says William B, and usher William Brent III can be found working section 118 inside Fiserv Forum.

"What I do is, first of all, we have to check the aisles and go down and check the aisles, make sure that everything is clean," said Brent.

He's worked there and at the old Bradley Center the last 11 years.

Brent knows the fans are here to see a game, but believes the fan experience is also important once they arrive in their seats .

"I'm here to make somebody feel good about coming in here, and when they (Bucks) take care of their business out there, they're really going to feel good" Brent said.

At age 79, he's still going strong. Just last month, Brent was the Guest Experience Employee of the Month.

Vice President of Experience Ray Daryabigi says Brent is a special team player with a spirit and smile that fans notice.

"It's really the personalization," said Daryabigi. "He gets to know everyone's names. He welcomes them, just like this is his house. He knows everyone's names and if he doesn't know the name, he always introduces himself. He wants to make sure everyone feels comfortable coming to our arena, and that really exudes what the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum is about."

Brent has a great view of every game from his section and a great piece of history after last year's championship season.

"There it is. I got the ring," said Brent. "It means everything, it does. I get to be part of a championship."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip