Irving has season-high 38, Nets rally to beat Bucks 126-123

MILWAUKEE — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 38 points and the Brooklyn Nets stopped their recent slide by winning 126-123 over the slumping Milwaukee Bucks.

Bruce Brown sank a 3-pointer to put the Nets ahead for good 118-116 with 1:38 left.

Brooklyn ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 16 games.

Milwaukee has dropped four of its last five. Bobby Portis had 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points.

