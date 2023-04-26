MILWAUKEE — Widge Liccione loves to share how Pat Connaughton changed the game at the Neighborhood House Milwaukee.

In the summer of 2019, the program director just wanted to get a new gymnasium floor. That's when Buck's guard Pat checked in.

"Pat's first, I am second," recalls director of development, Liccione. "He walks in the gym, walks three steps in and a half step back looks around to himself, but I heard him say, we can do better than this."

Fast forward to 2020 and the Bucks baller's renovation was nothing but net!

"And I will tell you that day, the second to last person to come out of that building was Pat and his friends because I closed the door behind him. He was wonderful with the kids," said Liccione.

The Milwaukee Neighborhood House was the first community center in Milwaukee to receive a Connaughton court.

The shooting guard not only funded the project, but he also put in some sweat equity.

"The center court will stay with us for sentimental reasons. Pat also personally painted it," said Liccione.

The Buck's organization has been committed to showing up for this neighborhood house over the years. Last week team members held a basketball clinic for kids in the new gym.

"Pat and the Bucks have been with us since the beginning. They have been so wonderful to us."

