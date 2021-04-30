Watch
Houston Rockets beat Milwaukee Bucks 143-136

Troy Taormina/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward D.J. Wilson (00) defends during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 23:05:45-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136 after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. His previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season.

Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. He appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle.

