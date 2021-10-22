Watch
Herro scores 27 points, Heat rout Bucks 137-95 in opener

Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 5:46 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 06:46:43-04

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and the Miami Heat opened their season with an easy 137-95 victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who set team records for opening night scoring and opening night margin of victory.

It was nearly the biggest margin of victory in any game — falling just short of a 43-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and Grayson Allen added 14 for Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

