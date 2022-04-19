Watch
Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez knocks the ball from Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the second half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 93-86 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:19:06-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs.

The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title. He’s already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent.

Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday’s 93-86 Game 1 victory. He also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season.

