Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

Steven Senne/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, dunks as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and center Al Horford, right, look on in the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 2:50 PM, May 01, 2022
BOSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second career postseason triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The Greek Freek scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis had 15 and 11 for the defending NBA champions.

The Bucks swiped home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown had 12 for Boston.

Al Horford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.

