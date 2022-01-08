Watch
Giannis returns, Bucks blow out Nets 121-109 in Brooklyn

Adam Hunger/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 23:04:19-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points in his return from a one-game absence, Khris Middleton added 15 of his 20 in the third quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Brooklyn Nets 121-109.

Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half to help the Bucks snap a two-game skid.

The last loss came without Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play Wednesday against Toronto because of an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who have lost five straight home games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

